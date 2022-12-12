Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 29.64% last month.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $33.88, down -3.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.07 and dropped to $32.36 before settling in for the closing price of $33.70. Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has traded in a range of $14.29-$34.15.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.90%. With a float of $641.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $647.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33732 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.04, operating margin of -7.05, and the pretax margin is -2.35.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) saw its 5-day average volume 6.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.53 in the near term. At $34.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.24. The third support level lies at $30.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.95 billion has total of 599,627K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,142 M in contrast with the sum of -86,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 598,000 K and last quarter income was 10,000 K.