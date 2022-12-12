UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) with a beta value of 0.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) stock priced at $547.93, down -1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $548.49 and dropped to $538.87 before settling in for the closing price of $547.92. UNH’s price has ranged from $445.73 to $558.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.80%. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $935.00 million.

The firm has a total of 350000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 244,035. In this transaction EVP Chief People Officer of this company sold 450 shares at a rate of $542.30, taking the stock ownership to the 8,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 616 for $535.00, making the entire transaction worth $329,560. This insider now owns 8,463 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.01 while generating a return on equity of 25.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.22% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.41, a number that is poised to hit 5.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH], we can find that recorded value of 2.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.07.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 73.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $529.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $515.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $545.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $551.81. The third major resistance level sits at $555.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $535.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $532.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $526.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 511.95 billion, the company has a total of 934,349K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 287,597 M while annual income is 17,285 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,894 M while its latest quarter income was 5,262 M.