Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is expecting -3.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.56, soaring 0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.69 and dropped to $11.49 before settling in for the closing price of $11.60. Within the past 52 weeks, VLY’s price has moved between $10.01 and $15.10.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.50%. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.34 million.

The firm has a total of 3370 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.39%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 2,521. In this transaction Director of this company bought 208 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 10,854 shares.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Valley National Bancorp, VLY], we can find that recorded value of 3.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.82. The third major resistance level sits at $11.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.36.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.87 billion based on 506,357K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,489 M and income totals 473,840 K. The company made 592,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 178,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.