VEON (VEON Ltd.) dropped -10.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 09, 2022, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) trading session started at the price of $0.562, that was -10.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6201 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. A 52-week range for VEON has been $0.24 – $1.81.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

The firm has a total of 44585 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VEON Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VEON Ltd. (VEON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VEON Ltd., VEON], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 69.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4128, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4709. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6048. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6875. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7549. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4547, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3873. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3046.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

There are 1,749,127K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.13 billion. As of now, sales total 7,788 M while income totals 674,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,008 M while its last quarter net income were 136,000 K.