Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) 20 Days SMA touches 6.79%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock priced at $86.47, down -1.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.005 and dropped to $84.62 before settling in for the closing price of $86.43. WYNN’s price has ranged from $50.20 to $96.50 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.70%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

The firm has a total of 26950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 477,391. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,707 shares at a rate of $83.65, taking the stock ownership to the 6,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $66.14, making the entire transaction worth $132,274. This insider now owns 6,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wynn Resorts Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], we can find that recorded value of 2.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.92. The third major resistance level sits at $88.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.69.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.79 billion, the company has a total of 113,314K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,764 M while annual income is -755,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 889,720 K while its latest quarter income was -142,890 K.