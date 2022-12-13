Search
Sana Meer
$1.46M in average volume shows that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

December 12, 2022, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) trading session started at the price of $3.84, that was -1.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. A 52-week range for BRMK has been $3.73 – $9.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.90%. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.07, operating margin of +71.18, and the pretax margin is +68.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Chief Credit Officer sold 2,500 for $9.52, making the entire transaction worth $23,805. This insider now owns 11,417 shares in total.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +68.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Looking closely at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.71. However, in the short run, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.85. Second resistance stands at $3.93. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.55.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

There are 132,922K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 499.87 million. As of now, sales total 120,540 K while income totals 82,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,130 K while its last quarter net income were 2,610 K.

