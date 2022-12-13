$1.57M in average volume shows that Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is heading in the right direction

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $8.98, up 2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.335 and dropped to $8.96 before settling in for the closing price of $9.01. Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has traded in a range of $7.97-$26.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 215.10%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.91 million.

The firm has a total of 2800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 27,873,589. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,826,936 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 22,901,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,173,064 for $9.86, making the entire transaction worth $51,006,411. This insider now owns 2,436,489 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hayward Holdings Inc., HAYW], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.92.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.96 billion has total of 211,277K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,402 M in contrast with the sum of 203,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 245,270 K and last quarter income was 23,090 K.