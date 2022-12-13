111 Inc. (YI) soared 7.27 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) stock priced at $3.52, up 7.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.00 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. YI’s price has ranged from $1.37 to $3.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 70.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.80%. With a float of $32.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.00, operating margin of -5.18, and the pretax margin is -5.00.

111 Inc. (YI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 111 Inc. is 15.03%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

111 Inc. (YI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -5.39 while generating a return on equity of -756.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 111 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71

Technical Analysis of 111 Inc. (YI)

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, 111 Inc.’s (YI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.93 in the near term. At $4.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 272.69 million, the company has a total of 82,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,950 M while annual income is -84,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 470,760 K while its latest quarter income was -10,640 K.