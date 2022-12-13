-19.66% percent quarterly performance for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 12, 2022, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) opened at $2.27, higher 4.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Price fluctuations for REI have ranged from $2.02 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 44.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.80% at the time writing. With a float of $88.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 53 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,354,261. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 507,214 shares at a rate of $2.67, taking the stock ownership to the 13,446,948 shares.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ring Energy Inc. (REI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.57 million, its volume of 2.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.39 in the near term. At $2.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

There are currently 174,411K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 413.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 196,310 K according to its annual income of 3,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 94,410 K and its income totaled 75,090 K.