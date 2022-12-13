$2.58M in average volume shows that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 09, 2022, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) stock priced at $39.81, down -1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.34 and dropped to $38.97 before settling in for the closing price of $39.52. WPM’s price has ranged from $28.62 to $51.90 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $450.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.76 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.68, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +62.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +62.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., WPM], we can find that recorded value of 2.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 87.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.80. The third major resistance level sits at $41.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.83 billion, the company has a total of 451,963K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,202 M while annual income is 754,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 218,840 K while its latest quarter income was 196,460 K.