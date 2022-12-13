Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$247.50K in average volume shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $1.40, up 35.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8799 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Over the past 52 weeks, BCLI has traded in a range of $1.09-$4.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.60%. With a float of $28.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.49 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 22.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -89.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., BCLI], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) raw stochastic average was set at 21.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6995, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0608. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0366. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2132. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1934. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0168.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.96 million has total of 36,486K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -24,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,860 K.

