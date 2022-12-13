3.40% percent quarterly performance for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is not indicative of the underlying story

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $35.92, soaring 5.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.77 and dropped to $35.56 before settling in for the closing price of $35.88. Within the past 52 weeks, LAZ’s price has moved between $30.20 and $46.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.00%. With a float of $108.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.77 million.

The firm has a total of 3390 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.58, operating margin of +25.68, and the pretax margin is +22.05.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,783,110. In this transaction President of this company sold 49,000 shares at a rate of $36.39, taking the stock ownership to the 50,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $35.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,470,300. This insider now owns 209,258 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +15.82 while generating a return on equity of 55.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lazard Ltd, LAZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 76.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.95.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.26 billion based on 112,766K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,193 M and income totals 528,060 K. The company made 726,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 105,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.