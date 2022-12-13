$352.22K in average volume shows that Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) is heading in the right direction

On December 12, 2022, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) opened at $0.21, higher 9.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.2065 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for SCPS have ranged from $0.17 to $2.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -92.20% at the time writing. With a float of $10.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Scopus BioPharma Inc. is 50.66%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.15. This company achieved a return on equity of -1,462.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS)

Looking closely at Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s (SCPS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2472, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4125. However, in the short run, Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3445. Second resistance stands at $0.4490. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5180. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1710, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1020.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) Key Stats

There are currently 21,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,900 K.