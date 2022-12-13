A look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

December 12, 2022, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) trading session started at the price of $16.86, that was 1.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.065 and dropped to $16.76 before settling in for the closing price of $16.81. A 52-week range for APLE has been $13.79 – $18.69.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 110.70%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +10.09, and the pretax margin is +2.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 936 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 for $16.29, making the entire transaction worth $81,425. This insider now owns 498,093 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.27. The third major resistance level sits at $17.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.55.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

There are 228,753K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.94 billion. As of now, sales total 933,870 K while income totals 18,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 341,150 K while its last quarter net income were 59,150 K.