A look at HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $64.87, down -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.87 and dropped to $62.13 before settling in for the closing price of $64.65. Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has traded in a range of $38.53-$79.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 33.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -556.40%. With a float of $82.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3688 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.06, operating margin of +5.36, and the pretax margin is -8.82.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 442,275. In this transaction EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY of this company sold 5,897 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 37,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER sold 11,526 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $806,820. This insider now owns 27,961 shares in total.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5.85 while generating a return on equity of -2.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -556.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.60% during the next five years compared to -26.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.78 million, its volume of 1.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) raw stochastic average was set at 30.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.22 in the near term. At $65.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.74.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.47 billion has total of 84,531K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 756,560 K in contrast with the sum of -44,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 206,140 K and last quarter income was -10,650 K.