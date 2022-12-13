A look at The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.77, plunging -3.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Within the past 52 weeks, LEV’s price has moved between $2.36 and $11.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.30%. With a float of $82.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.70%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 9.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.75 in the near term. At $2.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.49.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 510.96 million based on 194,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,710 K and income totals -43,330 K. The company made 40,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.