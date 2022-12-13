A look at Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s (FREE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) stock priced at $4.07, down -6.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.16 and dropped to $3.93 before settling in for the closing price of $4.24. FREE’s price has ranged from $3.00 to $10.96 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.20%. With a float of $34.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.92 million.

The firm has a total of 745 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.43, operating margin of +5.53, and the pretax margin is -1.43.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Whole Earth Brands Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 61,527. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,306 shares at a rate of $5.97, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Whole Earth Brands Inc., FREE], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s (FREE) raw stochastic average was set at 26.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.25. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.66.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 171.58 million, the company has a total of 41,983K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 493,970 K while annual income is 80 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 135,280 K while its latest quarter income was -2,520 K.