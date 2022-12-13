A major move is in the offing as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) market cap hits 169.97 billion

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) stock priced at $78.94, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.14 and dropped to $78.29 before settling in for the closing price of $78.83. BMY’s price has ranged from $56.11 to $81.43 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 19.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 178.00%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +20.57, and the pretax margin is +17.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 1,307,312. In this transaction EVP, Chief Human Resources of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $80.45, taking the stock ownership to the 34,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP, Research & Early Dev. sold 45,910 for $78.88, making the entire transaction worth $3,621,381. This insider now owns 57,079 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.99 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 18.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 178.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.14% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.19 million, its volume of 7.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 169.97 billion, the company has a total of 2,126,160K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,385 M while annual income is 6,994 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,218 M while its latest quarter income was 1,606 M.