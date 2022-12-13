A major move is in the offing as Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) market cap hits 525.37 million

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) stock priced at $2.86, down -6.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.89 and dropped to $2.675 before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. BKD’s price has ranged from $2.85 to $7.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -11.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -220.70%. With a float of $181.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.23, operating margin of -5.71, and the pretax margin is -3.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 154,415. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 401,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 73,991 for $6.76, making the entire transaction worth $499,876. This insider now owns 1,717,661 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -220.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Looking closely at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD), its last 5-days average volume was 3.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. However, in the short run, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.84. Second resistance stands at $2.97. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.40.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 525.37 million, the company has a total of 186,806K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,758 M while annual income is -99,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 757,460 K while its latest quarter income was -28,360 K.