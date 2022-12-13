Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

ADMA (ADMA Biologics Inc.) climbed 2.82 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Markets

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock priced at $3.61, up 2.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.785 and dropped to $3.58 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. ADMA’s price has ranged from $1.17 to $3.72 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 50.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $155.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 527 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.57, operating margin of -72.41, and the pretax margin is -88.81.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,849. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,982 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,143,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,983 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,851. This insider now owns 2,203,708 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -88.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Looking closely at ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA), its last 5-days average volume was 7.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 92.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.31.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 736.46 million, the company has a total of 196,777K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,940 K while annual income is -71,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,090 K while its latest quarter income was -14,900 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) volume exceeds 1.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.54, soaring 2.71% from the previous trading...
Read more

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) 20 Days SMA touches -9.62%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
December 12, 2022, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) trading session started at the price of $11.25, that was -0.27% drop from the session before....
Read more

Can Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s (HPP) drop of -3.56% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
On December 12, 2022, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) opened at $10.40,. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.45 and dropped...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.