Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 740,850 K

Company News

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) stock priced at $37.00, down -0.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.00 and dropped to $36.09 before settling in for the closing price of $36.91. AIRC’s price has ranged from $35.22 to $55.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 473.10%. With a float of $149.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 800 workers is very important to gauge.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 19,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $39.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,886 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Senior Vice President bought 543 for $46.04, making the entire transaction worth $24,999. This insider now owns 19,540 shares in total.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 473.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 264.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

The latest stats from [Apartment Income REIT Corp., AIRC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.53.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.53 billion, the company has a total of 149,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 740,850 K while annual income is 447,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 200,870 K while its latest quarter income was 1,760 K.

