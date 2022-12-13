Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.19%

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) stock priced at $25.88, up 0.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.94 and dropped to $25.87 before settling in for the closing price of $25.88. LFG’s price has ranged from $12.59 to $26.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.50%. With a float of $76.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 292 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.95, operating margin of -37.88, and the pretax margin is -40.09.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Archaea Energy Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 254,622,637. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,942,643 shares at a rate of $17.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Director sold 14,942,643 for $17.04, making the entire transaction worth $254,622,637. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.68 while generating a return on equity of -38.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Archaea Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Archaea Energy Inc.’s (LFG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.35.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.13 billion, the company has a total of 120,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 77,130 K while annual income is -23,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 104,990 K while its latest quarter income was -14,990 K.