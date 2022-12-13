Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) last year’s performance of -20.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

December 12, 2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) trading session started at the price of $25.61, that was 1.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.92 and dropped to $25.465 before settling in for the closing price of $25.62. A 52-week range for AXTA has been $20.66 – $34.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 120.90%. With a float of $219.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.05% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Looking closely at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 79.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.81. However, in the short run, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.07. Second resistance stands at $26.22. The third major resistance level sits at $26.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.16.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are 220,609K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.72 billion. As of now, sales total 4,416 M while income totals 263,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,239 M while its last quarter net income were 62,400 K.