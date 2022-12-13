BA (The Boeing Company) climbed 3.75 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $180.80, soaring 3.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $186.69 and dropped to $180.50 before settling in for the closing price of $179.54. Within the past 52 weeks, BA’s price has moved between $113.02 and $229.67.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.80%. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 142000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Boeing Company (BA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 3,972,028. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $158.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,285 for $157.09, making the entire transaction worth $201,861. This insider now owns 2,917 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$6.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

The Boeing Company (BA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.04 million, its volume of 7.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.21.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $188.47 in the near term. At $190.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $194.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $182.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $178.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $176.09.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 110.73 billion based on 593,811K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,286 M and income totals -4,202 M. The company made 15,956 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,275 M in sales during its previous quarter.