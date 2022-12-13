Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) average volume reaches $12.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on December 12, 2022, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock priced at $3.12, up 1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1375 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. BBBY’s price has ranged from $2.96 to $30.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -8.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -269.00%. With a float of $86.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32000 employees.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$3.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.68, a number that is poised to hit -1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Looking closely at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), its last 5-days average volume was 9.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 180.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.82. However, in the short run, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.18. Second resistance stands at $3.23. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 298.26 million, the company has a total of 80,363K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,868 M while annual income is -559,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,437 M while its latest quarter income was -366,160 K.