BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) with a beta value of 0.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.80, plunging -3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.825 and dropped to $10.92 before settling in for the closing price of $11.65. Within the past 52 weeks, BPT’s price has moved between $3.51 and $26.08.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -26.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.90%. With a float of $21.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.40 million.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +21.31 while generating a return on equity of 70.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Trading Performance Indicators

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34

Technical Analysis of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s (BPT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.72 in the near term. At $12.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.91.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 254.58 million based on 21,400K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,420 K and income totals 7,810 K. The company made 30,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.