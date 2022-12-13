Can Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) drop of -14.42% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Search
Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $0.268, down -5.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.2527 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has traded in a range of $0.26-$3.36.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 21.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.50%. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3377, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2644. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2796 in the near term. At $0.3034, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3169. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2423, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2288. The third support level lies at $0.2050 if the price breaches the second support level.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.80 million has total of 145,052K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,219 M in contrast with the sum of -3,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 316,970 K and last quarter income was -140,980 K.

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.