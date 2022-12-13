Can WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) drop of -5.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

December 12, 2022, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) trading session started at the price of $0.11, that was 3.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.107 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for WISA has been $0.10 – $1.76.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 38.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.40%. With a float of $15.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.12 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.50, operating margin of -175.98, and the pretax margin is -180.68.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WiSA Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 6,616. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 53,352 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 582,524 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 18,442 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $2,287. This insider now owns 265,041 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -180.71 while generating a return on equity of -97.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 219.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3881, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7215. However, in the short run, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1203. Second resistance stands at $0.1266. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1073, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1006. The third support level lies at $0.0943 if the price breaches the second support level.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

There are 17,119K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.97 million. As of now, sales total 6,540 K while income totals -11,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 940 K while its last quarter net income were -4,650 K.