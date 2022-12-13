Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,305 M

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.88, soaring 1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.09 and dropped to $7.71 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CUK’s price has moved between $5.43 and $22.12.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -35.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.90%. With a float of $144.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -56.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.24

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 54.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.22 in the near term. At $8.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.46.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.35 billion based on 186,111K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,908 M and income totals -9,501 M. The company made 4,305 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -770,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.