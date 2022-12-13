CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is expecting -7.24% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.09, plunging -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.13 and dropped to $5.78 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Within the past 52 weeks, PRTS’s price has moved between $3.91 and $13.79.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -437.70%. With a float of $50.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.48 million.

The firm has a total of 1529 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.15, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -1.71.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 47,520. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $5.28, taking the stock ownership to the 29,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $5.13, making the entire transaction worth $25,650. This insider now owns 231,466 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CarParts.com Inc., PRTS], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.28. The third major resistance level sits at $6.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.39.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 322.42 million based on 54,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 582,440 K and income totals -10,340 K. The company made 164,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -950 K in sales during its previous quarter.