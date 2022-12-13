Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 12, 2022, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) opened at $42.61, higher 0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.305 and dropped to $42.385 before settling in for the closing price of $43.02. Price fluctuations for CARR have ranged from $33.10 to $56.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $835.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $839.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.15, operating margin of +12.07, and the pretax margin is +11.64.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carrier Global Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,718,919. In this transaction President, Fire & Security of this company sold 39,475 shares at a rate of $43.54, taking the stock ownership to the 39,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s President, Fire & Security sold 102,552 for $43.57, making the entire transaction worth $4,468,522. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 28.34% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

The latest stats from [Carrier Global Corporation, CARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.13 million was inferior to 4.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.90. The third major resistance level sits at $44.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.74.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Key Stats

There are currently 836,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,613 M according to its annual income of 1,664 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,451 M and its income totaled 1,312 M.