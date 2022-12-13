Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) 20 Days SMA touches -2.67%: The odds favor the bear

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.04, plunging -4.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9101 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Within the past 52 weeks, CGEN’s price has moved between $0.51 and $4.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 53.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.90%. With a float of $81.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.99 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8937, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7244. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0566 in the near term. At $1.1233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1965. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8435. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7768.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 89.86 million based on 86,625K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,000 K and income totals -34,200 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.