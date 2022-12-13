Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) 20 Days SMA touches 23.10%: The odds favor the bear

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $0.1972, up 57.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5656 and dropped to $0.1625 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has traded in a range of $0.16-$21.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -86.20%. With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of -34.49, and the pretax margin is -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.09

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Looking closely at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA), its last 5-days average volume was 5.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 222.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 164.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4931. Second resistance stands at $0.7309. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8962.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.63 million has total of 12,663K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,800 K in contrast with the sum of -18,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,202 K and last quarter income was -2,370 K.