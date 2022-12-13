DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 29.36% last month.

December 12, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) trading session started at the price of $1.44, that was -16.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. A 52-week range for DOYU has been $0.90 – $2.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 63.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -221.60%. With a float of $314.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 48.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1175, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3971. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3900 in the near term. At $1.5200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1200. The third support level lies at $0.9900 if the price breaches the second support level.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are 317,484K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 347.04 million. As of now, sales total 1,438 M while income totals -91,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 252,810 K while its last quarter net income were -420 K.