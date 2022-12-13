Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) 20 Days SMA touches -9.62%: The odds favor the bear

December 12, 2022, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) trading session started at the price of $11.25, that was -0.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.54 and dropped to $11.105 before settling in for the closing price of $11.25. A 52-week range for DVAX has been $7.26 – $17.48.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 108.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 172.60%. With a float of $127.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 311 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 17,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 3,915,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President & COO sold 52,204 for $12.47, making the entire transaction worth $650,984. This insider now owns 2,066 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.17 million, its volume of 3.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.47 in the near term. At $11.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.60.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are 127,585K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.48 billion. As of now, sales total 439,440 K while income totals 76,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 167,740 K while its last quarter net income were 63,810 K.