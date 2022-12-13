Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) 20 Days SMA touches -9.62%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

December 12, 2022, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) trading session started at the price of $11.25, that was -0.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.54 and dropped to $11.105 before settling in for the closing price of $11.25. A 52-week range for DVAX has been $7.26 – $17.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 108.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 172.60%. With a float of $127.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 311 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 17,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 3,915,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President & COO sold 52,204 for $12.47, making the entire transaction worth $650,984. This insider now owns 2,066 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.17 million, its volume of 3.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.47 in the near term. At $11.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.60.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are 127,585K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.48 billion. As of now, sales total 439,440 K while income totals 76,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 167,740 K while its last quarter net income were 63,810 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is expecting -20.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.63, soaring 3.57% from the previous...
Read more

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 23.43%

Sana Meer -
December 12, 2022, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $2.06, that was 4.85% jump from the session before....
Read more

TNXP (Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.) climbed 7.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
On December 12, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) opened at $0.5711, higher 7.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.