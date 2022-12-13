E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) last year’s performance of -98.88% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) kicked off on December 09, 2022, at the price of $0.449, down -3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4797 and dropped to $0.4323 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has traded in a range of $0.42-$41.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -166.00%. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

The firm has a total of 526 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 19.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0483, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.4538. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4704. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4987. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5178. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4230, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4039. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3756.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.80 million has total of 2,125K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,750 K in contrast with the sum of -5,430 K annual income.