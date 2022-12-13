Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 20.89%

December 12, 2022, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) trading session started at the price of $0.64, that was -13.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.76 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. A 52-week range for HILS has been $0.35 – $4.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.50%. With a float of $5.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is 25.50%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 390. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 2,937,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $688. This insider now owns 2,938,540 shares in total.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s (HILS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 189.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9962.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Key Stats

There are 11,530K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.33 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -2,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,130 K.