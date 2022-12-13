Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of AEye Inc. (LIDR) volume hitting the figure of 0.52 million.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $0.90, down -4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9478 and dropped to $0.88 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has traded in a range of $0.67-$6.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -144.80%. With a float of $139.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.95, operating margin of -2102.93, and the pretax margin is -2161.99.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 6,879. In this transaction Secretary & General Counsel of this company bought 9,460 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,679,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Secretary & General Counsel bought 3,604 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $2,999. This insider now owns 1,669,664 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2161.99 while generating a return on equity of -32.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

The latest stats from [AEye Inc., LIDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was inferior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9253, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7626. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9311. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9733. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9989. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8377. The third support level lies at $0.7955 if the price breaches the second support level.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 137.84 million has total of 161,059K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,010 K in contrast with the sum of -65,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 770 K and last quarter income was -23,620 K.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,305 M

Shaun Noe -
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) on December 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.88, soaring 1.13% from the previous...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) market cap hits 45.31 billion

Sana Meer -
December 12, 2022, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) trading session started at the price of $169.89, that was 1.97% jump from the session before....
Read more

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.58% last month.

-
On December 12, 2022, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) opened at $2.72, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

