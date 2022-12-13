Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) volume hitting the figure of 1.06 million.

Company News

December 12, 2022, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) trading session started at the price of $0.1433, that was -15.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1504 and dropped to $0.05 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for CRKN has been $0.12 – $3.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.50%. With a float of $16.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.64 million.

In an organization with 30 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 19.38%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8349.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

There are 20,244K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.53 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -40,755 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,120 K.

Newsletter

 

Most recent

