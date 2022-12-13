Investors finally get a glimpse of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) volume hitting the figure of 1.43 million.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.60, plunging -4.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.72 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.67. Within the past 52 weeks, GWH’s price has moved between $2.52 and $14.90.

With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

In an organization with 160 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 54,758. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 14,339 shares at a rate of $3.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,367,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President sold 6,350 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $24,249. This insider now owns 2,397,089 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 454.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.01 million. That was better than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.25. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.67. Second resistance stands at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. The third support level lies at $2.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 409.20 million based on 153,259K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -477,120 K. The company made 190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.