Investors finally get a glimpse of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) volume hitting the figure of 2.85 million.

On December 09, 2022, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) opened at $24.00, higher 3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.26 and dropped to $23.71 before settling in for the closing price of $24.06. Price fluctuations for REPL have ranged from $13.05 to $30.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.30% at the time writing. With a float of $45.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 206 employees.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Replimune Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 92,267. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,324 shares at a rate of $14.59, taking the stock ownership to the 765,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,436 for $14.59, making the entire transaction worth $50,131. This insider now owns 95,099 shares in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.64) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -25.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Replimune Group Inc.’s (REPL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.60 in the near term. At $26.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.11. The third support level lies at $22.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Key Stats

There are currently 49,739K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -118,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -43,100 K.