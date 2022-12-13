Search
Investors must take note of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (PTGX) performance last week, which was 0.26%.

On December 12, 2022, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) opened at $7.55, higher 3.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.005 and dropped to $7.45 before settling in for the closing price of $7.57. Price fluctuations for PTGX have ranged from $6.91 to $37.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 122 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.86, operating margin of -471.34, and the pretax margin is -470.27.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 482,170. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 477,158 shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.93) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -458.94 while generating a return on equity of -43.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (PTGX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.07 in the near term. At $8.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. The third support level lies at $6.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) Key Stats

There are currently 49,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 395.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,360 K according to its annual income of -125,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 860 K and its income totaled -41,040 K.

