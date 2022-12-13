Investors must take note of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (WIMI) performance last week, which was 15.80%.

On December 12, 2022, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) opened at $0.94, higher 8.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $0.94 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Price fluctuations for WIMI have ranged from $0.56 to $3.58 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.90% at the time writing. With a float of $76.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.11 million.

The firm has a total of 210 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.73, operating margin of -13.81, and the pretax margin is -27.41.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -25.27 while generating a return on equity of -20.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., WIMI], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (WIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9856, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7837.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Key Stats

There are currently 86,708K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 87.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 146,460 K according to its annual income of -37,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,989 K and its income totaled 41,784 K.