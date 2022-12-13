IRM (Iron Mountain Incorporated) climbed 0.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 12, 2022, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) opened at $54.71, higher 0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.90 and dropped to $54.0675 before settling in for the closing price of $54.41. Price fluctuations for IRM have ranged from $41.67 to $58.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.30% at the time writing. With a float of $288.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.94 million.

The firm has a total of 26750 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.83, operating margin of +20.07, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 546,994. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,507 shares at a rate of $52.06, taking the stock ownership to the 295,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,507 for $52.50, making the entire transaction worth $551,618. This insider now owns 295,650 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Iron Mountain Incorporated, IRM], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.43. The third major resistance level sits at $55.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.47.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

There are currently 290,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,492 M according to its annual income of 450,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,287 M and its income totaled 192,160 K.