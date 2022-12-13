Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is -48.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On December 09, 2022, IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) opened at $0.30, higher 3.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.411 and dropped to $0.296 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Price fluctuations for IRNT have ranged from $0.29 to $8.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -362.70% at the time writing. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.35 million.

In an organization with 316 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 6,624. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,741 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 920,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,716. This insider now owns 930,172 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2160. However, in the short run, IronNet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3777. Second resistance stands at $0.4518. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4927. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2627, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2218. The third support level lies at $0.1477 if the price breaches the second support level.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

There are currently 103,708K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,540 K according to its annual income of -242,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,610 K and its income totaled -28,430 K.

