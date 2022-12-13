Search
Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,277 M

Company News

On December 12, 2022, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) opened at $26.47, higher 3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.355 and dropped to $26.1639 before settling in for the closing price of $26.43. Price fluctuations for KSS have ranged from $24.61 to $64.38 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 698.80% at the time writing. With a float of $108.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.83, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +6.27.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 99,967. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,413 shares at a rate of $29.29, taking the stock ownership to the 46,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $29.67, making the entire transaction worth $296,694. This insider now owns 60,647 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 698.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

The latest stats from [Kohl’s Corporation, KSS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.29 million was inferior to 4.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.11. The third major resistance level sits at $28.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.29.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

There are currently 110,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,433 M according to its annual income of 938,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,277 M and its income totaled 97,000 K.

