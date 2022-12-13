KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) volume exceeds 2.42 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

December 12, 2022, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) trading session started at the price of $3.30, that was 4.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5799 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. A 52-week range for KWE has been $2.63 – $109.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -83.40%. With a float of $0.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.74 million.

In an organization with 17 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.33, operating margin of -719.57, and the pretax margin is -730.16.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KWESST Micro Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is 5.29%, while institutional ownership is 2.02%.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -730.16 while generating a return on equity of -186.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -83.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.26 million. That was better than the volume of 28076.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s (KWE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 228.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 224.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.58.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) Key Stats

There are 781K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.20 million. As of now, sales total 1,276 K while income totals -9,315 K. Its latest quarter income was 282 K while its last quarter net income were -2,600 K.