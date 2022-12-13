Last month’s performance of -15.32% for Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is certainly impressive

December 12, 2022, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) trading session started at the price of $0.1893, that was 5.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2099 and dropped to $0.179 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. A 52-week range for AKAN has been $0.18 – $31.00.

With a float of $11.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 173 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6493.36, operating margin of -14772.98, and the pretax margin is -19625.88.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akanda Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Akanda Corp. is 65.94%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -19625.88.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 160.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

The latest stats from [Akanda Corp., AKAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Akanda Corp.’s (AKAN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2129. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2269. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2438. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1820, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1651. The third support level lies at $0.1511 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Key Stats

There are 28,909K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.63 million. As of now, sales total 40 K while income totals -8,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 24 K while its last quarter net income were -2,861 K.