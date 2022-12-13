Last month’s performance of -25.41% for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is certainly impressive

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) on December 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.9694, plunging -4.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9694 and dropped to $0.9065 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, PHUN’s price has moved between $0.95 and $3.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120 workers is very important to gauge.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 110,621. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 115,170 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,138,452 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director sold 16,080 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $18,172. This insider now owns 102,361 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

The latest stats from [Phunware Inc., PHUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.92 million was inferior to 6.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5935. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9508. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9915. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0137. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8879, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8657. The third support level lies at $0.8250 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 97.90 million based on 102,628K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,640 K and income totals -53,520 K. The company made 4,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.