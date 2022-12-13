Last month’s performance of 4.98% for The Western Union Company (WU) is certainly impressive

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) kicked off on December 12, 2022, at the price of $13.97, up 1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.20 and dropped to $13.73 before settling in for the closing price of $13.98. Over the past 52 weeks, WU has traded in a range of $12.27-$20.40.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.90%. With a float of $383.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.36, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,214. This insider now owns 14,221 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.22% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Western Union Company’s (WU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) saw its 5-day average volume 5.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 35.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.30 in the near term. At $14.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.55. The third support level lies at $13.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.43 billion has total of 386,171K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,071 M in contrast with the sum of 805,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,090 M and last quarter income was 173,900 K.